Serious crash, Pukekohe

Aug 24

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Pukekohe this evening.

Police were called to a report of the single vehicle crash at the intersection of Puni, Domain, Rowles and Waiuku Roads at 5:50pm.

Reports indicate a car had crashed into a tree and one person is in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend, and the intersection is currently closed with diversions in place.

