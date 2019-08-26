Update - missing Rotorua man
Police can confirm Andrew Gunn, 28, who was reported missing in late July, was located deceased on 13 August.
We extend our sympathies to his family and friends.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.
The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...
Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.
"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>
Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc
National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>
NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone
“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>
Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump
Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report
The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>
Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby
“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>
Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss
Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>
Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out
“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>
Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison
A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>