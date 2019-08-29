Library info on the go with mobile app



Hastings District Libraries are excited to announce the launch of their new intuitive mobile app that gives access to library services without physically having to be in the buildings.

Called Hastings District Libraries, the app is available for iOS and Android, and makes it easy to digitally browse the libraries’ collections, get details on items or place a hold for later pickup - even to renew items previously checked out.

eBooks and eAudio can be checked out too with the touch of a button.

The app’s location finder lets members find the location and operating hours of the nearest library, and there is also the ability to place and renew holds and view fines and fees.

Libraries manager Paula Murdoch says a great benefit for families is that members can link together digital library cards to easily manage multiple accounts.



“When you have multiple cards per family, say a parent with three children, it can sometimes be hard to keep on top of everything that has been taken out on all the cards. The app makes it simple to view with a few taps on your smartphone.”

Hastings district councillor George Lyons says the free mobile app will save time for busy people.

“With your details saved in the app you have quick access to your library accounts instead of logging in via your PC each time.”

If you are interested in the new app, search for ‘Hastings District Libraries’ in your app store and download it.

Please contact the library if you need help through the process.



© Scoop Media

