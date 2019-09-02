Two lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge to be closed

2 September 2019

Two lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge to be closed for road surface inspection after crash

The NZ Transport Agency advises that it will close the two left hand southbound lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge for a short time after morning peak traffic eases to assess the state of the road surface.

The two lanes have been open but with a 70kph speed limit after a truck crash and fire left diesel residue on the road this morning.

The lanes will be assessed and any necessary remedial action taken - like waterblasting or spreading more absorbent material. A median barrier on the right hand lane will be replaced after it was damaged by the truck crash. The bridge’s moveable traffic barrier will remain for now in its current configuration with 5 south-bound and three north-bound lanes.

This morning’s traffic disruption was caused by a truck crash and fire shortly before 5am on the south-bound lanes at the base of the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Initially four of the five south-bound lanes were blocked, but by 7:20am, all lanes had re-opened.

The congestion is extending the usual Monday morning peak by about an hour, but traffic flows are returning to normal on SH1. There is residual congestion on SH16 and 18 after motorists used the Western Ring Route as an alternative route to the city and further south. There is also congestion on arterial roads to those motorways.

“We thank motorists for acting on our earlier advice to delay their journeys or use the Western Ring Route, but we’re now advising that it’s ok to use the Northern Motorway as usual. Motorists are advised there may be some delay when lanes are closed for the road surface assessment,” says Auckland Transport Operations Centre Group Manager, Rua Pani.

“The Transport Agency thanks motorists delayed by this morning’s disruption for their patience and understanding as the motorway network returns to normal.”

