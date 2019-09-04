Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Electronic equipment diverted from landfill to new homes

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

4 September 2019

A new partnership with a charitable trust will see more than 1000 unneeded electronic items diverted from landfill each year – many being repurposed for worthy organisations in our communities.

Capital & Coast DHB recently became a donor to Digital Wings – a charitable trust that works with business and public sector organisations to donate quality IT equipment to charities and community organisations, particularly those working with youth transitioning to employment.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to work in a more sustainably responsible way, we are always looking at how our waste can be diverted from landfill and put to good use,” said sustainability advisor Jay Hadfield.

“While our e-waste is no longer fit for our purposes, much of it is still perfectly operational and is too good to simply be scrapped. Digital Wings was a perfect fit for us to partner with because it means the items we no longer need can still be put to good use and continue to help people.”

The DHB became a Digital Wings donor in May 2019 and expects to donate around 250 PCs, 250 terminals, 600 screens, 100 laptops and 200 mobile phones – as well as other assorted electronic items –to Digital Wings to repurpose and redistribute each year.

“Digital Wings welcomes this commitment from Capital & Coast DHB as an example of how the public sector can model sustainable options and contribute to community development,” said Digital Wings programme director Di Daniels.

“Digital Wings is active nationwide and in the Wellington region alone we have helped youth organisations like Talent Rise, OuterSpaces, and Samoan Christian Radio. We’ve also assisted education groups such Toy Libraries and Literacy Aotearoa and community organisations like Women’s Refuge, Common Unity Project and the Family Centre.”

Image: ICT’s Colin Gwilliam, Sustainability advisors Bekki Young and Jay Hadfield, and Digital Wings chair Laurence Zwimpfer with some of the electronic items to be repurposed and donated to worthy organisations.

For more information about Digital Wings visit www.digitalwings.nz or on Facebook Digital Wings NZ

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB


