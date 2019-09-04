Act now on Takata airbag recall

The Motor Trade Association welcomes the government move to prevent cars fitted with faulty Alpha Takata airbags getting a new warrant of fitness, until the bags are replaced.

There are 17,800 cars affected and the move takes effect early next year.

MTA Chief Executive Craig Pomare says, “It is not safe for people to drive around in cars with airbags that will not work properly.”

Around 80,000 BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan or Toyota cars fitted with faulty Alpha Takata airbags were subjected to a compulsory recall in April last year. However, not all owners have responded. NZTA has, for the first time, linked a recall to the warrant of fitness regime.

“It is quite possible many of the owners of these cars have changed addresses, or for some other reason have not been contactable. We would urge anyone who owns a BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan or Toyota to go to the Rightcar website and check their number plate to see if they are affected.”

He says acting now, will avoid automatically failing the next warrant. “In some instances, it may take a day or two – perhaps longer, to source and replace the airbags. Get on to it now and avoid the delay and inconvenience.”





© Scoop Media

