New Nelson Santa Parade organisers excited to be involved

Nelson City Council is excited to announce that events management company EBTAC Ltd has been appointed to run the 2019 Santa Parade.

Council sought expressions of interest from eight event organisations from across the region with Tom Smythe and Claire McLean from EBTAC Ltd selected in line with Council’s procurement policy.

The new Nelson Santa Parade organisers are looking forward to bringing the community together for this year’s event.

"Claire and I are really excited to be involved this year!” Tom says, “We love Christmas time and bringing people together is what makes it magic. It's the community feeling that makes it special.”

The Nelson Santa Parade Trust, which has delivered the event for the last 20 years, has met with Tom and Claire and offered its full support.

Nelson Santa Parade Trust Chair Roger Wilson says, “We rely mostly on volunteers from the Rutherford Rotary and have seen our members’ numbers declining over time making the delivery of the event difficult.”

“When the previous parade director moved to Christchurch earlier this year, the Trust felt it was time to hand over the organisation of the parade to new management.”

The extensive knowledge, support and connections the Trust has, is being actively shared with the new management.

“We like hearing from the Parade veterans, whose decades of dedication have made this event what it is…magic,” Claire says.

Community Services Group Manager Roger Ball is grateful to all the people who help to produce the Santa Parade and cannot wait to see what the new organisers will bring to this year’s parade in December.

“It is a huge family event on the Nelson calendar and brings the community together into the city centre for a wonderful celebration,” Roger says.

“The Trust has always delivered a great event and I would like to acknowledge the time and effort each volunteer has put into this over the last twenty years."

The Nelson City Council provides $15,000 per year from the CBD Enhancement Fund for the annual parade.

