Firearm collection events in Northland

Police encourage firearms holders in Northland not to leave it to the last moment and to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at collection events in the region.

The event details are as follows:

Broadwood: Tuesday 10 September at the Broadwood Community Hall, from 3pm-7pm.

Kaitaia: Wednesday 11 September at Kaitaia RSA, 18 Matthews Avenue, from 3pm-7pm.

Kerikeri: Tuesday 17 September at Kerikeri St John, 357 Kerikeri Road, from 3pm-7pm.

Dargaville: Wednesday 18 September at Dargaville Rugby Club, Murdoch Street, from 3pm-7pm

The collection event are also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand-in firearm/s or part/s for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Police look forward to welcoming Northland’s firearms community to the collection events.

For more information on future collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





