Tāmaki Jobs & Skills Hub a finalist in Spirit of Service Awards

13 September 2019

The Tāmaki Jobs & Skills Hub’s wrap-around approach to placing jobseekers in work helped it earn some much-deserved recognition at the State Services Commission’s Spirit of Service Awards last night.

The hub, which is based in Auckland’s Glen Innes and funded by Tāmaki Regeneration Company (TRC), was proud to be one of four finalists in the Better Outcomes category.

The hub’s operating model stands out for focusing on offering manaakitanga and aroha for every person who walks through the door.

Tāmaki Jobs and Skills Hub Manager Alice Taupau says placing people in work makes a huge difference to whānau as well as individuals.

“One whānau we’ve helped now has 15 different members in employment. That success stemmed from a conversation a young person had across the fence with one of our mentors.

“The whānau are now thriving, have greater economic independence and have been referring others from their extended whānau and community to the hub, which is very satisfying,” she says.

In five years, the hub team has assisted more than 600 local people into employment, including 220 during the last year. Of those placed into employment, 45% were Pasifika and 35% Māori.

The hub helps jobseekers look for suitable positions, prepare for interviews, get their driver’s licence if needed, matches them with the right employer and supports them with ongoing mentoring for 12 months once in work.

TRC funds the hub as part of its broader regeneration programme in Glen Innes, Panmure and Point England, while it is run by the Auckland Business Chamber.

TRC Strategy and Performance Manager Shelley Katae says it’s fantastic all the hub’s hard work over the last few years has been recognised.

“It’s awesome the manaakitanga and aroha offered to our Tāmaki community by the Jobs & Skills Hub team has been acknowledged at the Spirit of Service Awards.

“The hub is well-known as a great place to get support to achieve your employment aspirations in Tāmaki. Eighty per cent of people who come through the door have been referred by other community members who have had a great experience with the hub.”

Katae says providing upskilling and training opportunities and support to find work is a key part of making the Tāmaki regeneration programme a success.

The hub is built on a partnership model between community groups, Tāmaki College, BCITO, government organisations including Ministry for Social Development, Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment and Auckland District Health Board and the private sector, which includes the Chamber and employers.

