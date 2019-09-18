What lies beneath our two biggest harbours?

More often than not, the Manukau and Kaipara harbours are often seen as the poor relation to the sparkling Waitematā.

Wild and unpredictable with treacherous bars and windblown mudflats, the waters are breeding grounds for several shark species such as the great white shark and bronze whaler, a stopping off point for the migratory godwit and home to the endangered dotterel and wrybill.

“We need to understand our marine ecosystems to better protect them. This exciting project has informed us of what pests are where, and highlighted the fact that these harbours are not yet home to several marine pests present on our east coast.

“We need to do everything we can to prevent pests finding their way to new areas,” say Samantha Happy, Senior Marine Biosecurity Advisor.

To find out more visit OurAuckland



ends

© Scoop Media

