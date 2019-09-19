Cordons in place, Auckland City
Thursday, 19 September 2019, 7:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Cordons in place, Auckland City"
An item of concern has
been located on Queen Street in central Auckland, at the
intersection with Wakefield Street.
Police are in the area
to assess the item, and cordons are being established around
this location for both motorists and pedestrians.
People
are advised to avoid the area and comply with all directions
from Police
staff.
ENDS
