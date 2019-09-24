The Salvation Army and OneSight join for vision

The Salvation Army and OneSight are again teaming up to fund eye tests and prescription glasses for Salvation Army clients around New Zealand.

Clinics are being held in New Lynn, Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua and Manukau for people who otherwise would be unable to afford an eye test – many of whom have experienced headaches and other side effects from poor vision for many years.

Ready to wear glasses are manufactured and issued at the clinics, while more complex prescriptions are manufactured in the lab and distributed subsequently.

It is a privilege for Salvation Army team members to see the people we are journeying with who are identified with sight issues, leave our centres with their new glasses. The gift of improved vision provides real benefits - unlocking their potential, opening doors to employment, learning, social connections and an improved quality of life

Earlier in the year clinics were also run in Christchurch, Lower Hutt, Porirua and Wellington.

In New Lynn on Monday, September 23, 118 clients were seen and 84 were prescribed glasses.

The numbers have been similar across all the screening clinics, with almost 90 per cent of those attending the screenings needing glasses - nearly half of this group walked out with their new glasses on the day. For many people attending the clinics, these vision screening assessments are a first in their lifetime.

OneSight is global non-profit organisation committed to closing the vision care gap for the 1 billion people in the world who lack access.





