Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual Report 2018/19 highlights growth and investment

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Investment and increased growth in Kaipara are two of the highlights in Kaipara District Council’s 2018/19 Annual Report, which was adopted by Council at its meeting today.

The year saw $28.24 million allocated to establish Kaipara Kickstart. The Provincial Growth Fund and the New Zealand Transport Agency’s National Land Transport Fund provided most of the funding, with Kaipara District Council contributing $1 million. Kaipara Kickstart incorporates three distinct but linked projects that use Kaipara’s natural assets to lift the district: improving roading across Kaipara, using wharves for water-based transport in Kaipara Harbour, and using Kaipara’s productive soils for growing high-value food crops.

“Kaipara Kickstart is a sign of central government investment in the stability and potential of our district. This funding enables us to start some exciting work as part of our commitment to grow our communities and prepare for the future,” said Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith.

Growth in building consents and subdivisions was higher than expected, resulting in greater income from financial and development contributions. Income from these sources has risen rapidly in the last few years, from $950,000 in 2013/14 to $3.9 million in 2018/19.

Council invested $14.4 million in capital works to improve the district’s roads, including resurfacing 51 kilometres of sealed roads, metalling 43.2 kilometres of unsealed roads, and continuing the roll-out of LED streetlights. In addition, Council completed a $1.2 million project to better manage stormwater and reduce the effects of flooding on low-lying properties in Quail Way, Mangawhai.

Chief Executive Louise Miller said Council had achieved a marked improvement in customer service this year.

“Our focus on providing better customer service has helped us achieve a seven per cent rise in resident satisfaction in our Customer Perception Survey this year, which is great to see,” she said.

“We’ve created a new website, reduced call waiting times, and launched new online tools to update our communities about what’s important to them and seek people’s input.

“I’m also very proud that we were the first council to achieve full marks in Food Agency Accreditation to certify food businesses in the district.”

Ms Miller said Council was working alongside communities to help them grow and thrive. In 2018/19, Council awarded $300,000 of grants funding for community projects and made $300,000 available for community reserve projects. It also led public governance training workshops and community conversations about how best to support community-led projects.

The independently-audited Annual Report shows that Council has reduced debt by $1 million in the past year to $45 million, down from $76 million in 2013/14. Some additional loans for capital works were not taken up as early as planned, and interest costs were therefore lower than predicted.

The Annual Report 2018/19 will be available on the Annual Report page of Council’s website from Tuesday 1 October.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


41 Events And 90 NZ Businesses: Climate Strike Friday

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders will stand united tomorrow, Friday 27th September for climate justice. Students will be striking from school, parents will be joining their kids and university students rallying in the thousands.Over 40 events have been organised nationwide by School Strike 4 Climate NZ in places such as Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch but also Karamea, Dunsandel and Great Barrier Island. More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 