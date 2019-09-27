Sky Tower shines red for Red Nose and World Heart Day

The Sky Tower will be lit red this weekend for Red Nose Day and World Heart Day, to raise awareness for children living with life-affecting health conditions and New Zealand’s single biggest killer, heart disease.

On Friday 27th September, the top the Sky Tower will be lit with a ‘Red Nose’ to acknowledge Cure Kids biggest annual appeal. The month-long challenge aims to raise as much money as possible to help save, extend and improve the lives of children who live with serious diseases and health conditions.

Frances Benge, CEO Cure Kids says “Every year we are blown away by Kiwis who donate their time so selflessly to get behind the iconic appeal. We’re excited about the variety of community events and landmark light-ups on Red Nose Day and can’t wait to see New Zealanders pop on their red noses for this great cause.”

Following this, on Sunday 29th September, the top of the Sky Tower will pulse red to mimic a heartbeat for World Heart Day. The Heart Foundation is committed to supporting research so they can continue to save lives and improve the quality of life for the 180,000 New Zealanders living with heart disease.

Dr Gerry Devlin, Heart Foundation Medical Director says “We’re especially proud to be able to light Auckland’s Sky Tower red, joining with our global heart community, and paying tribute to all who have lost a loved one to heart disease."

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland CBD and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.



