Wellington City Council Election (updated with ward results)

Progress report for the 2019 Wellington City Council Election

Andy Foster has a narrow lead over Justin Lester according to the progress result in the race for Wellington City Mayor.

The result shows Cr Foster, who has been a Wellington City Councillor since 1992, has received 24,108 votes compared to incumbent Justin Lester who has received 23,393 votes. This is a margin of 715 votes.

Wellington City Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp says approximately 90% of the votes received have been counted but a large number of last minute votes meant a preliminary result wouldn’t be available until Sunday. “Today, we collected 5,563 votes, including special votes.

“This unprecedented volume of last-minute votes means we won’t know the preliminary result until midday tomorrow, so this progress result may change.

A final result won’t be available until mid-next week.

Progress results for the Wellington City Council wards are:



TAKAPŪ/NORTHERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Takapū/Northern Ward are:

• Jill Day

• Malcolm Sparrow

• Jenny Condie



WHARANGI/ONSLOW-WESTERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward are:

• Diane Calvert

• Simon Woolf

• Rebecca Matthews



PUKEHĪNAU/LAMBTON WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward are:

• Iona Pannett

• Nicola Young

• Tamatha Paul

MOTUKAIRANGI/EASTERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Motukairangi/Eastern Ward are:

• Sarah Free

• Teri O’Neill

• Sean Rush

PAEKAWAKAWA/SOUTHERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Paekawakawa/Southern Ward are:

• Fleur Fitzsimons

• Laurie Foon



TAWA COMMUNITY BOARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Tawa Community Board are:

• Steph Knight

• Richard Herbert

• Graeme Hansen



