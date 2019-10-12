Wellington City Council Election (updated with ward results)
Progress report for the 2019 Wellington City Council Election
Andy Foster has a narrow lead over Justin Lester according to the progress result in the race for Wellington City Mayor.
The result shows Cr Foster, who has been a Wellington City Councillor since 1992, has received 24,108 votes compared to incumbent Justin Lester who has received 23,393 votes. This is a margin of 715 votes.
Wellington City Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp says approximately 90% of the votes received have been counted but a large number of last minute votes meant a preliminary result wouldn’t be available until Sunday. “Today, we collected 5,563 votes, including special votes.
“This unprecedented volume of last-minute votes means we won’t know the preliminary result until midday tomorrow, so this progress result may change.
A final result won’t be available until mid-next week.
Progress results for the Wellington City
Council wards are:
TAKAPŪ/NORTHERN WARD
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Takapū/Northern Ward are:
• Jill Day
• Malcolm Sparrow
• Jenny Condie
WHARANGI/ONSLOW-WESTERN WARD
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward are:
• Diane Calvert
• Simon Woolf
• Rebecca Matthews
PUKEHĪNAU/LAMBTON WARD
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward are:
• Iona Pannett
• Nicola Young
• Tamatha Paul
MOTUKAIRANGI/EASTERN
WARD
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Motukairangi/Eastern Ward are:
• Sarah Free
• Teri O’Neill
• Sean Rush
PAEKAWAKAWA/SOUTHERN WARD
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Paekawakawa/Southern Ward are:
• Fleur Fitzsimons
• Laurie Foon
TAWA COMMUNITY BOARD
On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Tawa Community Board are:
• Steph Knight
• Richard Herbert
• Graeme Hansen