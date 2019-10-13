QLDC triennial elections - preliminary result
Mayoralty Votes Received
BOULT, Jim 5,926
KIDDLE, Nik Independent 3,566
ANGUS, Al Independent 1,248
INFORMAL 8
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 297
Queenstown-Wakatipu
Ward (6 vacancies) Votes Received
FERGUSON, Craig (Ferg) 3,427
MILLER, Valerie 3,046
CLARK, Penny Independent 2,932
MACDONALD, John 2,770
GLADDING, Niki 2,287
LEWERS, Glyn 2,132
MASON, AJ 2,130
FAUL, Peter 2,018
GLOVER, John 1,981
SCANNELL, Grant Independent 1,342
INFORMAL 4
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 126
Wanaka Ward (3 vacancies) Votes
Received
SMITH, Quentin Independent 2,964
MACLEOD, Calum 2,367
SHAW, Niamh (Neeve) 2,166
BRUCE, Barry 1,754
HAWORTH, Lincoln 1,556
WALTHEW, Cherilyn 1,019
INFORMAL 19
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 54
Wanaka Community Board (4 vacancies) Votes
Received
BRUCE, Barry 2,560
HADFIELD, Chris 2,442
TAYLOR, Ed 2,278
BATTSON, Jude 2,257
COCKS, Lyal 2,074
EAST, Barbara 1,937
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 141
The voter return was 47.02%, being
11,045 votes, excluding special votes.
Jane Robertson
Electoral Officer
Queenstown Lakes District Council
13 October 2019