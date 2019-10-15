Update: Foxton shooting

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, Area Investigations Manager, Manawatu:

A 47-year-old man injured in a shooting in Foxton yesterday died in hospital today.

A 46-year-old man arrested earlier today has been charged with murder in relation to the man's death.

The man will appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the court, no further comment can be made at this time.





