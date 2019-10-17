Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton brothers sentenced after major tax evasion case

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

17 OCTOBER 2019

Two Hamilton brothers have been sent to prison for significant tax and charities fraud.

In the Hamilton District Court this week, Judge Kevin Phillips sentenced 61-year-old truck driver Lindsay Scott to 3 years 6 months in prison. His older brother Roger, a 64-year-old lab technician, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment.

The two men were the remaining defendants in a major Inland Revenue prosecution against the Scott family group which also saw their sister Jillian, a former chartered accountant, sentenced to community detention and community work in April.

An associate, Martin Pim, was sentenced in April last year for operating a ‘trust’ and signing fraudulent donation receipts.

Inland Revenue spokesperson Richard Philp says over a 7-year period, the brothers and their sister, carried out a complex scheme to evade taxes and obtain fraudulent refunds from IR, primarily at the direction of Lindsay Scott.

“To make the scheme work, the Scotts incorporated 8 fraudulent companies and 10 supposedly charitable, non-profit entities. In fact, none of the entities undertook any charitable purpose,” Richard Philp says.

“The family members registered companies for GST on the basis of property developments, claimed GST refunds on property purchases and fictitious expenses, which then provided a basis for claimed losses to be offset against their incomes.

“Some of the properties were never even purchased, and the ‘property development’ amounted to no more than wall papering, while they and family members lived in the properties.

“The family members also used the companies and charitable entities to circulate funds through a ‘merry-go-round’ of transactions to give the appearance of genuine charitable donations. They then falsely claimed charitable donation rebates providing each other with receipts and thank you letters

“The shell entities were, in fact, created with the sole intention of extracting fraudulent GST refunds and donation rebates.”

Lindsay, Roger and Jillian Scott collectively claimed GST and Charitable refunds amounting to $594,821 through their group offending.

Lindsay Scott was sentenced for earning more than half a million dollars of undeclared income from which he evaded the assessment and payment of $103,785 of income tax over a ten-year period.

He also fraudulently claimed $4,652 of Working for Families tax credit while receiving a benefit.

“In sentencing on Tuesday, the judge recognised the aggravating factors in what the brothers did, in particular the abuse of the charities regime,’ Richard Philp says.

“Both brothers were entirely unremorseful. They didn’t accept blame for what they did or take responsibility for what they’d done. They tried to paint themselves as victims because IRD had allowed them to make the claims.

“People who rip-off the tax system are stealing from ordinary New Zealanders. Inland Revenue staff put a lot of time and effort into this successful prosecution because we believe it’s important to protect the integrity of the tax system and to make sure there’s a level playing field for all taxpayers.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Inland Revenue Department on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 