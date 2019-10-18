Update: Reported threat on Interislander ferry

Cordons are being stood down following Police enquiries after a reported threat on the Interislander ferry.

Police attended the ferry in Wellington and have confirmed there is no suspicious item on-board and no cause for concern.

Interislander are working to move passengers to their destinations.

Enquiries are continuing as to the identity of the person who made the threat.

