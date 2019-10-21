Serious crash - Highbrook Drive, East Tamaki, Auckland

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa.



Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word "terrorism" being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life."



Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content.



Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers.



