Community Views Sought on the Eastern Bays Shared Path

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER 2019


Submissions are now being sought from the public on the Eastern Bays Shared Path as resource consent progresses to the notification stage.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the shared path is an important project for the Eastern Bays community and visitors to the area, not only for the ease of active transport, but also because of the added resilience it will provide.

“While it’s great that we have progressed to this point I will be working with key stakeholders to ensure the Eastern Bays Shared Path can be completed entirely. It will be important though that the voice of the community is heard during this notification phase and I encourage people to look at the designs and make a submission.”

Work on the project involves several components, many of which trigger the need for resource consents from both Greater Wellington Regional Council and Hutt City Council due to construction work being undertaken within both the coastal marine area and the road corridor

We’re applying for a number of consents, to include a 10-year lapse period that allows council the maximum flexibility to programme the works” says Senior Project Engineer Simon Cager

“We acknowledge the recent announcements about NZTA’s funding position for the 2018-2021 period is not ideal, but we’re progressing the project in order to be in the best position for future construction funding.

“It could be another 6 to12 months before we have a resource consent and it’s likely Windy Point would be built first. We’ll be getting close to the next funding period by the time we are ready to start further construction work on Eastern Bays,” says Cager.

The Eastern Bays Shared Path is made up of two sections – between Point Howard and the northern end of Days Bay, and the southern end of Days Bay (Windy Point) to Eastbourne (Muritai Road / Marine Parade intersection).

A copy of the resource consents, including plans and technical reports, are available on Greater Wellington Regional Council’s website: www.gw.govt.nz/EasternBaysSharedPath

Hard copies have been placed in the Council offices and War Memorial and Eastbourne libraries.

Resource consent for the shared path was lodged in April this year by Hutt City Council.

ENDS

