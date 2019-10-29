Lower speed limits proposed for SH22 to improve safety

29 October 2019



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reviewing speed limits on SH22 from the Drury interchange to Paerata in an effort to save lives and prevent serious injuries on this high-risk road.

The Transport Agency’s Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton says it proposes to reduce the speed limit on different sections of road from 100km/h to 80km/h and from 70km/h to 60 km/h.

“We are committed to improving safety on SH22. There have been been a high number of crashes on the road between the Drury interchange and Paerata, and locals have told us that current speeds on the road feel too high to be safe.”

SH22 is mostly a high-speed rural road connecting SH1 to rural centres and beach communities, but current speeds and poor visibility at intersections make it difficult for drivers. Up to 25,000 vehicles a day use SH22, and vehicle numbers are increasing.

Between 2009 and 2018, there have been 375 crashes on this stretch of road, with seven people killed and a further 42 people seriously injured.

“Speed increases both the likelihood of crashes and the severity of crashes when they happen. A small reduction in speed can make a big difference, especially when cyclists or pedestrians are involved. Most crashes are caused by a number of factors, but even when it’s not the cause of a crash, speed is most likely to determine whether anyone is killed, injured, or walks away unharmed.”

“While reviewing current speed limits is something we can do now to address safety concerns, we are also making SH22 safer with improvements like roundabouts, turning bays and safety barriers. We will stage the delivery of these improvements to support both short-term and long-term growth in the area.”

Over the last two years, the Transport Agency has sought people’s feedback on current speeds on SH22 from Drury to Paerata. This feedback has been used alongside our technical analysis to determine the safe and appropriate speeds for this stretch of road.

Formal consultation on the new speed limit proposals is required under the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits (2017). Before we make a final decision, we want to hear from you.

Public consultation is open for four weeks from 29 October – 26 November.

Further information and on-line options to make submissions on these proposals can be found on www.nzta.govt.nz/auckland-speed-reviews

Reviewing speeds is part of the Transport Agency’s Safe Network Programme, which will deliver proven safety interventions on high risk routes across New Zealand. This programme uses the Safe System approach, focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe rail level crossings. More information is available on the Transport Agency’s website.

