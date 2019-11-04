Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellbeing and Prosperity Awards announced at EDNZ Conference

Monday, 4 November 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

4 November 2019

Ten Kiwi organisations have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the wellbeing and the prosperity of their communities. Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ), a not-for-profit which champions organisations and individuals who stimulate economic wellbeing and inclusive growth, announced the awards at its annual conference in Blenheim last weekend.

The conference theme “delivering inclusive growth” drew speakers including former Prime Minister, Rt Hon Helen Clark and Administrator of the United National Development Programme, who focused on the importance of balancing economic growth, social wellbeing and income equality.

“The impressive line-up of speakers covered a wide range of issues impacting on New Zealand’s wellbeing and quality of life,” says EDNZ Chairperson and Awards Judge Pam Ford. “One theme that came through strongly was the importance of investing in workforce training to improve productivity, rather than the traditional thinking of viewing staff development as a cost.”

She says the ten award winners “reflect the importance of this inclusive approach and have been honoured for their best practice initiatives and projects which have had a real and positive impact on the wellbeing and prosperity of our communities and regions.”

The winners of the EDNZ 2019 Best Practice Awards include:

Marlborough Smart+Connected Economic and Community Development Programme: Best Practice Award for Inclusive Growth and winner of the EDNZ 2019 Best Practise Premier Award

“The Marlborough Smart+Connected programme was seen as an early adopter of two critical elements of contemporary Economic Development theory – first, a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes as well as economic objectives; and second a focus on inclusivity and participation by industries and communities in structured co-design processes. The programme places Marlborough District Council at the forefront of inclusive growth practice in New Zealand”, says Chair of EDNZ, Pam Ford.

Neil Henry, Council’s Strategic Planning & Economic Development Manager, said it was an honour to accept the award.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this programme by hundreds of people since its inception in 2013. Smart+Connected has proven to be highly effective, allowing for sustained investment into initiatives that empower our local industries and communities.”
The programme’s successes so far include:

• Picton Smart+Connected was instrumental in creating the annual Cruise Ship Think Tank, the Picton to Waikawa Marina to Marina walk/cycle track and the inaugural Picton Matariki Festival in 2018.
• The Smart+Connected Aquaculture Group initiated the development of the CFarmX blue mussel processing facility. Historically, blue mussels were a zero-value byproduct of greenshell mussel farming.
• Following a submission by the Labour and Skills Smart+Connected Group to Immigration New Zealand, Marlborough was recognised as a labour region in its own right, with unique challenges.

For further information visit www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/marlborough-smart-and-connected

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Key outcomes of the upgrade include:

• New rules that will make exporting to China easier and reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports by millions of dollars each year. This includes, for example, faster border release of fresh food products, and other products that may have transited through other countries en route to China.

• The introduction of environmental considerations - the most ambitious environment chapter and the highest level of commitment that China has agreed in any FTA. It includes commitments to promote environment protection and ensure that environmental standards are not used for trade protectionist purposes.

• The upgrade will also mean that 99% of New Zealand’s $3b wood and paper trade to China will have preferential access, with tariff elimination over a 10 year implementation period on 12 additional wood and paper products worth NZ$36 million in trade to China. More>>

 
 

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 