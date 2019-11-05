Central Library’s Auaha creative space open to the public

Auaha, Hamilton’s Central Library’s new creative and technology space, is open for business.

Opening out on to Garden Place, Auaha opened on Saturday 2 November. It’s accessed from the Central Library’s main front entrance, includes a range of digital technology available to the public, as well as a bookable meeting space.

Stephen Pennruscoe, Hamilton City Libraries Director, says Auaha means “a space to create” – and the new offer at the Central Library is a collaborative work space for making, learning, exploring and sharing that uses high tech and no tech tools.

“It helps our communities build digital literacy which is what is required for us to understand, take part in and get the most from our digitally enabled society,” Mr Pennruscoe says.

Auaha features a range of great technology for customers to experience and create with – a 3D printer, a laser cutter, digital design suite and even a small recording studio.

“If you’re looking to experiment with recording your first single, you can do it at Auaha!” Mr Pennruscoe says.

The Central Library’s staff will be on-hand to assist customers with coming to grips with the technology, and there may be some small costs associated with the different equipment.

Mr Pennruscoe says Auaha also includes a bookable meeting space local organisations can use for meetings, workshops or professional discussions.

He also credited his staff for the planning and effort which has gone into preparing and Auaha.

“It’s been exciting to watch what had been our office space transformed into a fresh and interesting new space, with some great technology for our team to share with our customers.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is a big supporter of the new space and said Council has an important role in creating and promoting modern, user-friendly public spaces in the central city.

“This is a fabulous family-centred space that’s also great to look at in the heart of the city. The building embraces Garden Place and creates a strong inside-outside connection for people to enjoy.”

Auaha reflects the city’s libraries’ role as community hubs and places of modern learning and information sharing – as well as the service’s familiar and popular loan collection items and educational programmes and initiatives.





© Scoop Media

