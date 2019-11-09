UPDATE: Homicide Investigation, Ashburton

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Michael Ford:

Police are making a range of enquiries to determine the circumstances of a man’s death in Ashburton overnight.

Emergency services located a critically injured 23-year-old man at a property in McDonald Street, Netherby about 11.45pm yesterday.

He died at the property a short time later.

A forensic examination of the scene is currently underway.

The man’s body will be moved shortly and is expected to undergo a medical examination tomorrow.

Police are working closely with his family and are providing support at this difficult time.

Officers are also speaking to a number of people who were present at the time of the incident.

Anyone else who may have witnessed the incident or can assist with the investigation is urged to contact Police immediately by calling 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

