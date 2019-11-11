Serious crash, Palmerston

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway One, Flag Swamp, Palmerston.

Police were called to the crash, involving two vehicles, around 11.55am.

Initial indications are that one person may be critically injured.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

