Serious crash, Palmerston
Monday, 11 November 2019, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
State Highway One, Flag Swamp, Palmerston.
Police were
called to the crash, involving two vehicles, around
11.55am.
Initial indications are that one person may be
critically injured.
The road is closed and diversions are
in place.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid
the area if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Police: Armed Response Team In Low Level Arrest, 'Preventative' Patrols
The footage showed two officers, at least one with a Glock pistol, talking to a man sitting in a car on the side of the road. No other police cars or officers can be seen.
Police later said the stop was entirely appropriate, and resulted in the man being arrested without incident for "breaching conditions".
They said he was known to have carried firearms, but he was not charged with any gun offences in this case. They also said that the Armed Response Teams could more broadly undertake "preventative patrolling" in "high risk" locations. More>>