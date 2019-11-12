Free waste skip in Tuamarina on 23 November
Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The Council is trialing amnesty skips across the region
in an effort to reduce illegal dumping.
On Saturday 23
November you can take bulky waste items along to the free
skip at Tua Marina School car park between 10.00 am and 4.00
pm.
For more information about waste and recycling go to
www.marlborough.govt.nz
ENDS.
