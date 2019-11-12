Free waste skip in Tuamarina on 23 November

The Council is trialing amnesty skips across the region in an effort to reduce illegal dumping.

On Saturday 23 November you can take bulky waste items along to the free skip at Tua Marina School car park between 10.00 am and 4.00 pm.

For more information about waste and recycling go to www.marlborough.govt.nz

