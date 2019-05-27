Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar holds gains as US data weakens

Monday, 27 May 2019, 10:55 am
Article: BusinessDesk

By Rebecca Howard

May 27 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar held its gains after weak US data overnight Friday offered further evidence that the world's biggest economy is slowing.

The kiwi was trading at 65.53 at 8am in Wellington versus 65.51 US cents late Friday in New York and 65.16 US cents at 5pm Friday in Wellington. The trade-weighted index was unchanged at 72.15.

The greenback was weighed after US durable goods orders came in marginally weaker than expected, with headline orders falling by 2.1 percent in April. The March reading was also revised down from an increase of 2.6 percent to 1.7 percent.

"The weakness of the April durable goods data, which showed underlying orders unchanged following a downwardly-revised plunge in March, provides further evidence that economic growth is slowing sharply," said Capital Economics.

"The data point towards continued moderation in growth and adds credence to the Fed’s decision to be patient," said ANZ FX/rates strategist Sandeep Parekh.

The kiwi was at 51.40 British pence versus 51.32 late Friday in New York after news that US Prime Minister Theresa May has resigned.

"After a substantial effort to deliver a deal in Parliament and oversee Britain’s exit from the EU, Prime Minister May surrendered to rising tensions within the Conservative Party amidst growing calls for her resignation saying she had 'done her best,'" said Parekh. She will remain Conservative Party leader until June 7, after which Britain will need to find a new leader to guide them through Brexit. Parekh expects more volatility as a hunt for a new leader begins.



This week the domestic focus will be on the central bank's twice-yearly financial stability report Wednesday followed by the government's budget on Thursday. Offshore headlines on the US-China trade spat will continue to dominate.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 94.42 Australian cents from 94.24, at 58.48 euro cents from 58.31, at 71.66 yen from 71.36 and at 4.5214 Chinese yuan from 4.5062.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 