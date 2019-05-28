College Chief Executive appointed

Media Release

28 May 2019

The Board of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is delighted to announce the appointment of Lynne Hayman as College Chief Executive, effective 1 July 2019.

Lynne is a Chartered Accountant with extensive executive and governance experience, including CEO roles for Horticulture NZ and Wellington Combined Taxis. In her most recent position as Chief Operating Officer of PAE (New Zealand) Limited, she was responsible for 400 staff nationwide. Lynne has held several governance positions, and is currently serving on the Board of Osteoporosis New Zealand.

In April 2019, Lynne began working for the College as the Head of Risk, Finance and IT. However, separate and prior to this, she also applied for the Chief Executive role.

College President Dr Samantha Murton says Lynne has the skills and expertise needed to successfully lead the College through the coming years.

“The Chief Executive appointment was a critical decision for the Board, so we employed an independent executive search agency to manage the recruitment process,” says Dr Murton.

“After a nationwide search for candidates, five applicants (including Lynne) were shortlisted and put through an extensive assessment including interviews, psychometric testing, and reference checks. At the end of this exhaustive process, the Board was confident we had found the best person for the job and we are very pleased to confirm Lynne as the new Chief Executive,” she says.







“During her time with the College so far Lynne has gained an in depth understanding of the organisation’s structure, obligations and deliverables. Stepping in as Head of Risk, Finance and IT provided her with a unique opportunity to learn about the College, and will ultimately allow her to hit the ground running once she takes up the mantle of Chief Executive on 1 July.

“The Board recently approved its Statement of Strategic Intent 2019-2024 which outlines the College’s goals for the future. This is an exciting time for us and we look forward to a bright future under Lynne’s leadership.”

Lynne says her focus will be to build on the solid foundation the Board and Interim Chief Executive Peter Tynan have put in place.

“The College is rebuilding and has made some big gains in recent months. My goal is to continue to lift our performance and add value for our members by delivering on the strategic plan,” says Ms Hayman.

“There is a genuine motivation amongst everyone working at the College to succeed, so I’m both optimistic and excited about the College’s future.”

Interim Chief Executive Peter Tynan will hand over to Lynne on 1 July. He will then shift his attention to some key projects set by the Board, before taking up his new permanent position with Foundation North at the end of July.

“The Board and I would like to acknowledge and thank Peter for his help and guidance during the past three months,” says Dr Murton.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

