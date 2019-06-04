Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Better US access for Kiwi business

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 5:03 pm
Press Release: ExportNZ

ExportNZ has welcomed easier access for businesses to the United States.

New E1 and E2 visas for New Zealand businesspeople operating in the US will allow them to enter the US as non-immigrant traders and investors.

The visas apply if a New Zealand business invests significantly in a US business or creates jobs in the US.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says in the past New Zealand businesses have found it hard to enter and get established in the US.

"The passage of the Kiwi Act in the US last year, which enabled the new visas, has now delivered easier access for Kiwi businesses.

"The bipartisan support for the Kiwi Act in the US Congress might also signal good progress towards an eventual New Zealand-US free trade agreement.

"Exporters and others will welcome the positive state of New Zealand-US relations."

The E1 and E2 visas can be applied for online at https://nz.usembassy.gov/evisa




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from ExportNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 