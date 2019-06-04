Better US access for Kiwi business

ExportNZ has welcomed easier access for businesses to the United States.

New E1 and E2 visas for New Zealand businesspeople operating in the US will allow them to enter the US as non-immigrant traders and investors.

The visas apply if a New Zealand business invests significantly in a US business or creates jobs in the US.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says in the past New Zealand businesses have found it hard to enter and get established in the US.

"The passage of the Kiwi Act in the US last year, which enabled the new visas, has now delivered easier access for Kiwi businesses.

"The bipartisan support for the Kiwi Act in the US Congress might also signal good progress towards an eventual New Zealand-US free trade agreement.

"Exporters and others will welcome the positive state of New Zealand-US relations."

The E1 and E2 visas can be applied for online at https://nz.usembassy.gov/evisa











