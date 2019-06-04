Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Danone cleared to indirectly hold up to 65% of Yashili NZ

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 8:20 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Danone cleared to indirectly hold up to 65% of Yashili NZ

By Rebecca Howard

June 4 (BusinessDesk) - Danone SA can indirectly hold up to 65 percent of Yashili New Zealand Dairy Co after its Danone Asia Pacific unit got a green light from the Overseas Investment Office to purchase up to 49 percent of the local dairy processor.

"The applicant has satisfied the OIO that the individuals who will control the investment have the relevant business experience and acumen and are of good character. The applicant has also demonstrated financial commitment to the investment," the OIO said in a statement.

Yashili NZ operates a $220 million dairy factory in Pokeno, Waikato that is capable of producing 52,000 tonnes of infant formula a year.

Prior to the additional purchase, Danone indirectly owned 30 percent of Yashili New Zealand through its quarter-stake in the parent, Yashili International Group.

No amount was disclosed by the OIO. However, Yashili International Group’s annual report showed the transaction was broken into two tranches. The first is for the US dollar equivalent of 49 percent of NZ$315 million.

The second tranche is the sum of the US dollar equivalent of 49 percent of NZ$2.9 million, plus the US dollar equivalent of 49 percent of the closing date total comprehensive profit amount and the US dollar equivalent of 51 percent of the forfeited tax loss amount.

Upon completion of the deal, Yashili International will hold 51 percent of the issued share capital in Yashili New Zealand, and Yashili New Zealand will continue to be a subsidiary of the company.

Yashili International Group is 51 percent owned by Mengniu Dairy.

(BusinessDesk)



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 