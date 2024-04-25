Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwis Unite Against Animal Cruelty: Rallies Across Aotearoa To Mark 1st Anniversary Of The Ban On Live Export By Sea.

Thursday, 25 April 2024, 1:04 pm
Press Release: End Live Export NZ

In a stirring call to action, Kiwis are showing their commitment to treating animals fairly and with compassion by rallying this weekend against the reintroduction of live animal export by sea. Recent protests across New Zealand clearly reflect widespread opposition against the harsh treatment animals endure in the cruel live export industry.

Twelve months ago, the ban on the live export of animals by sea came into force in Aotearoa. This ban was enforced for many reasons. The suffering that animals go through during these voyages is clear and well-documented. Over the weeks of the voyage, they are kept in dirty conditions, enduring fear, pain, injury, heat stress and sometimes death.

The current government wants to reintroduce live export using the industry’s “Gold Standard” label to persuade New Zealanders that it doesn’t need to be cruel. They talk about purpose-built carriers, but these ships cannot address the fundamental problems with live export. They cannot control the weather, reduce the heat stress the animals suffer or the boredom, the seasickness, or the fact that they stand in their own waste for weeks on end in crowded conditions. Nothing changes the fact that animals will still face horrific cruelty once they arrive in China where there are no animal welfare laws.

With the reversal of the ban New Zealand’s billion-dollar clean, green reputation hangs in the balance. Not only will reintroducing live export tarnish our image, it will betray the values we hold dear. Recent findings from an independent survey commissioned by the SPCA highlight that only 12% trust in the live export industry, while a staggering 56% of respondents who either identify as farmers or involved in the farming industry, think that livestock export by sea should be banned.

In a world where compassion and ethics are more important than ever, Kiwis are urged to stand up against bringing back live animal export by sea. The events held this weekend promise to be safe, inclusive gatherings for individuals from all backgrounds to come together with the aim of effecting positive change.

