NZ Post Remind Kiwis Of Mother's Day Parcel Cut-off Dates

Send some love with NZ Post this year

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, NZ Post is reminding Kiwis of its cut-off sending dates within New Zealand.

Sending parcels to loved ones will have to be done by Thursday 9 May – to ensure your gift arrives in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday 12 May.

Don’t just send a message this year, send some love in a parcel instead. Further sending information can be found on our Mother’s Day webpage.

