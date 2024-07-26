Oyster Property Group Appoints Independent Director

Oyster Property Group has announced the appointment of Independent Director, Rachael Newsome, to its Board, further enhancing the firm’s risk management and governance capabilities.

Rachael, who will also chair Oyster’s Audit and Risk Committee, has a background in governance, commercial and corporate law, risk and compliance, regulation, change and strategic advisory.

Her career has included roles as Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel for both FNZ and Jarden, General Counsel and Strategist for Icebreaker, and Head of Direct Products and Corporate Counsel for NZX Limited. She has previously held various international legal roles, including for Barclays Capital and Study Group International.

Rachael currently represents NZ RegCo as a member of the New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal. Her governance career has included roles on The University of Auckland Council, and as a Future Director for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Oyster Chief Executive, Mark Schiele, says Rachael’s extensive experience in risk management, strategic advisory and change will play a pivotal role in safeguarding and advancing the interests of Oyster’s investors and capital partners in the years ahead.

“Rachael’s appointment strengthens our strategic position as we gear up for the next phase of the property cycle and seek to unlock targeted growth opportunities.”

Oyster Property Group Chair, Joanna Perry, adds: We’re thrilled to have a Director of Rachael’s calibre join the Board. Her experience will be invaluable as we continue to optimise the Oyster portfolio, capitalise on emerging opportunities, and build enduing long-term investor value.

Rachael says: “I’m delighted to be working alongside the Board and Oyster’s leadership team to support this next stage of growth. Oyster has a strong reputation and is well positioned to leverage the unique challenges and opportunities facing the commercial property sector - both today, and into the future.”

Rachael holds a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing from Victoria University of Wellington and is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand.

