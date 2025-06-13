Great Journeys New Zealand Launches Scenic Plus Winter Menu

A determination to deliver great New Zealand food against a backdrop of stunning New Zealand scenery has inspired the new Great Journeys New Zealand (GJNZ) Scenic Plus winter menu for the TranzAlpine and Northern Explorer premium carriages.

Scenic Plus customers enjoying the food and the view (Photo/Supplied)

The unique dining experiences focus on the ‘paddock to plate’ concept, emphasising the journey of each ingredient from its origin in New Zealand to the table on board the train.

“With an entire kitchen carriage dedicated to our Scenic Plus manuhiri (guests), our meals are prepared by our culinary experts and served in the Scenic Plus dining carriage – truly one of the most unique dining experiences to be found in Aotearoa,” says KiwiRail Executive GM Passenger Tracey Goodall.

“The ethos of our new winter menus is ‘Tuku Atu, Tuku Atu’ – ‘a great journey is a journey shared’.

“As KiwiRail strives to be a valued member of the communities it operates in, the ingredients are painstakingly selected from local regions, strengthening ties to the local communities served by our scenic trains.”

The new Northern Explorer menu includes freshly baked feijoa loaf, with feijoas handpicked from Palmerston North orchards; a dark chocolate mousse made with warming Gisborne oranges; and a Kapiti cheese platter, among other delicious local ingredients.

The TranzAlpine menu includes slow-poached Central Otago plums baked into breakfast pastries; streaky bacon smoked with Greymouth Manuka wood; and slow-braised lamb shank from the pastures of Canterbury.

Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request.

The new menu tells the story of the land guests are travelling through while embodying the company’s brand values of sustainability, authenticity and manaakitanga (hospitality).

“Customers will be treated to the experience of not only seeing and hearing the beautiful winter scenery, but tasting it too.”

Bookings for the Northern Explorer and TranzAlpine scenic trains can be made on the Great Journeys New Zealand website. Upgrade to Scenic Plus to enjoy the new menu.

Notes:

Great Journeys New Zealand is the tourism division of KiwiRail that brings together its three Scenic train journeys including the award winning TranzAlpine (Christchurch/Greymouth), Northern Explorer (Auckland/Wellington) and Coastal Pacific (Picton/Christchurch).

Delivering to KiwiRail’s overarching purpose of creating stronger connections for a better New Zealand, Great Journeys New Zealand has increased its rail tourism offering with a range of short break packages and multi-day guided tours.

Developed for both domestic and international visitors, the packages and tours allow travellers to step off the beaten track and explore what each region has to offer with activities, food and beverage options and pre-organised accommodation.

Great Journeys New Zealand commits to the Tiaki Promise and encourages customers and businesses to care for people and place.

For a full overview of the Great Journeys New Zealand offering visit www.greatjourneysnz.com.

