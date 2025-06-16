AI Will Create More Jobs Than It Replaces, Says Nimbl Thought Leader

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries, fears of widespread job losses dominate headlines. But according to Wyn Ackroyd, a thought leader at Business Transformation consultancy Nimbl Consulting, the future of work is not about doing the same amount of work with fewer people, it’s about doing more, better and faster.

In a new thought piece titled “Customer Service at the Speed of AI”, Ackroyd argues that AI will unlock a wave of new employment opportunities by enabling businesses to deliver highly personalised, real-time services at a hyperscale. Rather than replacing workers, AI will empower them to focus on informed decision making utilising creativity and empathy, skills machines cannot easily replicate.

“We’re not heading toward a future with fewer jobs,” says Ackroyd. “We’re heading toward a future with different jobs, roles that don’t exist yet, but will be essential to delivering the next generation of customer experiences.”

The AI Future of Work:

AI-native businesses will operate at unprecedented speed, creating hyper-personalised products tailored to individual needs and local content.

New job categories will emerge, including AI Interaction Designers, Personalisation Strategists, and Synthetic Data Curators.

Organisations must prepare now by investing in data quality, workforce retraining, and strategic redesign to fully leverage AI’s potential.

Ackroyd points to industries like insurance and banking, where automation has historically shifted roles rather than eliminated them. “Imagine a customer requests a complex mortgage involving KiwiSaver contributions, parental equity, and other non-traditional inputs. In the AI-powered future, financial institutions will be able to instantly generate a bespoke product, tailored to that individual’s needs, in real time. Not just for them, but for others with similar profiles, before they even ask.” he explains.

This is what Nimbl calls “Service at the Speed of AI”, a model where thousands of unique customer products could be created every hour, each one tailored to a specific individual or niche group. New services will fill the vacuum, not job losses.

What is next for business?

The think piece urges companies to stop viewing AI as a cost-cutting tool and start seeing it as a capacity multiplier. “The real question isn’t how many jobs AI will replace,” says Ackroyd. “It’s how we’ll use the capacity it creates to serve customers in ways we’ve never been able to before.”

Nimbl encourages organisations, governments, and communities to embrace this shift with urgency and optimism. “With some Nimbl footwork,” Ackroyd concludes, “the future is full of opportunity.”

