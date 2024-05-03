TechWeek Events Unveiled

Tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious minds alike, mark your calendars! Techweek is back in Whanganui from Monday 20 May to Saturday 26 May, and this year's lineup is bound to fuel your passion for innovation and technology. With nearly 20 events spanning various interests and skill levels, there's something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

The Backhouse will come alive as the hub for all things tech, with most events hosted from 28 Taupo Quay alongside other inclusive digital learning events hosted across our city libraries.

Techweek Whanganui this year aims to be a celebration of the potential of technology for our community and is a collaboration of many organisations and businesses and people led by the Whanganui Tech Network and supported by Whanganui & Partners.

The events this year encompass five diverse groups of activities encouraging everyone to find something that interests them:

Explore Artificial Intelligence: Discover, learn, and engage with AI in innovative ways. From creating art to getting more productive, immerse yourself in a series of events designed to demystify AI and empower our community to unlock its potential.

Get Hands-On: Join the excitement with a range of interactive events catering across our age groups, including right from our rangatahi to our older people. These sessions offer opportunities to explore, create, and experience technology firsthand, fostering digital engagement, wellbeing and capability.

Deep Dive with the Experts: Immerse yourself in thought-provoking discussions led by industry professionals. These expert-led panels delve into critical topics shaping the future of technology and society, providing valuable insights and perspectives.

Work in Tech: Connect with peers and gain valuable career insights through several networking opportunities. Whether you're new to the tech industry or a seasoned professional, these events are designed to help you meet like minded people in the community and develop new connections.

Learn at the Library: Our libraries are dedicated to digital inclusion and providing accessible spaces for individuals to enhance their digital skills. Explore the world of technology through a variety of informative sessions, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.

