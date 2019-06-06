Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meat manufacturing company fined after safety failings

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 3:43 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

A South Island meat manufacturing company’s failure to safely guard its machinery and properly train staff and has left one of its workers with serious injuries.

Today Alliance Group Limited was sentenced at Invercargill District Court and fined $331, 875 as a result of the January 2018 incident in which one of its workers had the tips of their fingers amputated while cleaning the mincer box of a beef boning machine.

Following the incident the worker was unable to locate anyone to assist them on site, and had to drive to Gore Hospital for medical assistance which was more than a 12km away.

A WorkSafe investigation found the lid of the mincer box wasn’t secure. The worker had not received adequate training to clean the machine. There were also no written procedures for the operation or clean-up of the machine.

WorkSafe Chief Inspector Investigations Steve Kelly said numerous health and safety failings led to this incident, which will continue to impact the worker for the rest of their life.

“This incident could have been avoided simply by placing a padlock over the mincer lid to secure it, or by ensuring workers were provided with adequate training and supervision.

“The risks associated with unguarded moving parts of machinery in the meat processing industry are obvious and well-known. However, machine guarding failures in the industry continue to cause significant injuries to workers and it’s unacceptable.”

Alliance Group Limited was fined $332,000 last year after an incident at another of its plants in which a workers hand was amputated on machinery used for dehydrating blood into powder.



© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 