Hawkes Bay investment will support business growth

Investment in water, infrastructure, and skills and employment will support business growth in the Hawkes Bay region, says Business Central Chief Executive John Milford.

"The primary industries are critical to the local economy in the Hawkes Bay, and it’s encouraging to see a suite of initiatives that will support this sector to continue to grow" says Mr Milford

"The businesses in the Hawkes Bay region face ongoing challenges to find the people and skills they need to run productive businesses and get their products and services to market. It is great to see employment initiatives included as part of the package to address barriers to employment and help the people of the Hawkes Bay realise some of the great work opportunities in the primary and infrastructure sectors" says Mr Milford.

"Infrastructure investment is greatly needed to connect our regions, particularly for our export industries that rely on getting fresh produce out to international markets, and to increase the accessibility of the region for tourism and visitors. Hawkes Bay has experienced great growth over the last few years, we need our infrastructure to keep up with this growth and ensure it can continue" says Mr Milford.

