Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Resignation of Patrick Lino, CEO, Pacific Media Network

Monday, 10 June 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Pacific Media Network

Pacific Media Network’s Chief Executive, Patrick Lino, has resigned to pursue other interests and to spend more time with his family.

Patrick has led the organisation for two years.

He started the implementation of the Board's new strategic direction. This involved a recent organisational restructure and strengthening our services including transitioning PMN 531 exclusively on the national PMN radio network, moving PMN Niu into the digital space, and strengthening our Pacific content across all our platforms. Another legacy for Patrick has been the advocacy around the recent increase in NZ On Air funding to PMN's baseline.

His leadership at a time of significant strategic change is appreciated by the Board.

The Board wishes Patrick all the best with his future endeavours and thank him for his service to the Pacific communities of both Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific region. We, in particular, wish to thank the Niuean community for supporting both Patrick and PMN.

His last day with Pacific Media Network is Sunday 30 June.

The Board will appoint an Interim CEO.




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Pacific Media Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 