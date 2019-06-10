Resignation of Patrick Lino, CEO, Pacific Media Network

Pacific Media Network’s Chief Executive, Patrick Lino, has resigned to pursue other interests and to spend more time with his family.

Patrick has led the organisation for two years.

He started the implementation of the Board's new strategic direction. This involved a recent organisational restructure and strengthening our services including transitioning PMN 531 exclusively on the national PMN radio network, moving PMN Niu into the digital space, and strengthening our Pacific content across all our platforms. Another legacy for Patrick has been the advocacy around the recent increase in NZ On Air funding to PMN's baseline.

His leadership at a time of significant strategic change is appreciated by the Board.

The Board wishes Patrick all the best with his future endeavours and thank him for his service to the Pacific communities of both Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific region. We, in particular, wish to thank the Niuean community for supporting both Patrick and PMN.

His last day with Pacific Media Network is Sunday 30 June.

The Board will appoint an Interim CEO.











