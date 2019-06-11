Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Costco to open first NZ store at Westgate in Auckland

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 7:31 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Costco to open first NZ store at Westgate in Auckland

By Jenny Ruth

June 11 (BusinessDesk) - American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west.

The store will be about 14,000 square-metres, have more than 800 carparks and will cost about $90 million. But the company can’t say when it will open.

“They still have a process to go through. It’s in the hands of the process and obtaining all the necessary consents,” a spokesman says.

The size of the new Costco store compares with The Warehouse’s average store size of a bit over 5,000sqm.

The new Westfield Newmarket shopping centre due to open this year will be the nation’s largest at 88,150sqm.

Costco says it has already begun the process of obtaining the required consents and that building will begin as soon as those are obtained.

Costco, the world’s second-largest retailer after Walmart, says its Auckland store will provide about 350 full-time jobs and will offer its full format including a fuel station, tyre centre, food court, optometrist, hearing aid services as well as groceries and homewares.

Costco has been in Australia for about 10 years and has 10 stores there.

Australian managing director Patrick Noone says Westgate is “an ideal site” for the new store and marks another significant milestone for the company.

“Our members choose to shop with us because they know that they are going to get the highest quality products at the best possible price,” Noone says in a statement announcing the new store.



“Members are also able to buy everything from fresh food and electronics to clothing and cleaning supplies, all in one warehouse. There is also the added value of our specialty departments such as our optical centre, hearing aid centre, tyre centre and fuel station.”

Noone says there was nothing like Costco in Australia when the company opened there.

“By simply offering a no-frills warehouse experience with the highest quality products at the best possible prices, we have quickly and firmly been able to establish ourselves in the market,” he says.

“We add a layer of competition to the market and extend the choice of the consumer.”

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 