Fidelity Life and nib to continue supporting advisers

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:08 am
Press Release: Fidelity Life


New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer Fidelity Life and leading health insurer nib have confirmed joint quoting and application capabilities will continue from 1 July 2019.

nib products will continue to be supported in Fidelity Life’s Apollo and eApp services, while the Fidelity Life-nib paper multi-app will also be maintained. In addition, nib forms and collateral will still be available from Fidelity Life’s Adviser Centre.

Fidelity Life Chief Distribution Officer Adrian Riminton says:

“We know advisers value a combined risk and health offer, and we want to keep making it easy for advisers to do business with us. So we’re pleased to offer advisers service continuity during a time of significant change in our industry - ultimately helping them to deliver good customer outcomes.”

nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin says:

“We remain committed to working with advisers both directly and through our joint services with Fidelity Life to help ensure their clients have health cover that protects them and their families.”

From 1 July 2019 advisers with questions about nib products, and health insurance in general, should contact their nib adviser partner manager.



