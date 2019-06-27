Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ILO centenary celebrated in NZ

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:55 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Businesses, unions and the Government today celebrate the centenary of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The ILO was set up as a result of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 that ended World War I and created the League of Nations, now the United Nations.

The ILO was also created in 1919, to foster international consensus on good workplace practice.

BusinessNZ, the CTU and the Government represent New Zealand at the ILO, contributing to international labour standards and policing worker and employer rights

International labour standards are created or changed by employer, worker and government delegates from all countries. Equal voting power for all delegates allows governments to side with either union or employer delegates on key labour standards, or to join with both sides in agreed positions, creating a dynamic environment in which international workplace issues can be resolved

The ILO is also a forum for complaints from union and employer groups about government violations of worker and employer rights.

BusinessNZ has played a leading role developing recent international standards on health and safety, work in the fishing industry, and domestic work. CTU representatives have held similarly important leadership roles at the ILO.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the work of BusinessNZ and the CTU at the ILO helped grow New Zealand’s international relationships and contributed to better workplace law in all 187 ILO member countries.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 