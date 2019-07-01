SkyCity unveils new brand



1 July 2019









SkyCity Entertainment Group, one of New Zealand’s most iconic brands, is excited to announce a brand refresh including a new logo, which better reflects the business in 2019.

Taking visual cues from constellation maps and paying homage to the ‘Sky” in its name, the new SkyCity logo emanates the glow of lights synonymous with the entertainment industry, showcasing the many parts of the business that light up the lives of its customers and people.

After careful consideration, the company has also decided to remove the ‘all-caps’ style in favour of SkyCity, still written as a single word.

Graeme Stephens, Chief Executive Officer of SkyCity Entertainment Group, says that over the past five years SkyCity has embarked on a significant capital works programme across all sites, evolving into a thriving entertainment precinct with casinos, hotels, attractions and award-winning restaurants.

“Our previous logo dates back to the 90s when we were formally known as Harrahs. Over the past 22 years, SkyCity has transformed into an exciting and diverse entertainment destination, so it’s incredibly important that our new look and feel reflects the business that we've become and the role we play in our customers' lives today,” says Mr Stephens.

The new SkyCity logo and illuminated signage is currently being installed across the SkyCity precincts in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown. The Adelaide Casino will be rebranded to SkyCity Adelaide next year.







Liza McNally, Chief Marketing Officer, says that while the new brand rollout is a complex task, SkyCity is following a sustainable approach, where most branded items will be updated only as needed.

“We’ve been conscious of the need to rebrand ourselves sustainably and organically in order to minimise the environmental footprint of the changes.

“We are taking a multi-channel approach to seeding our new brand through a combination of our owned web and social media pages, various CSR initiatives, and retail campaigns,’’ Ms McNally says.

SkyCity is also lighting the Sky Tower from Monday 1st July until Sunday 7th July with a dark base and glistening gold top; colours that are part of its new brand palette. The new SkyCity logo will also be projected on to the west side of the Sky Tower.

ENDS





© Scoop Media