Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Proposed RBNZ changes should ensure a level playing field

Monday, 1 July 2019, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank

Proposed RBNZ changes should ensure a level playing field

Kiwibank has advised that any increase to the minimum regulatory level of capital required to be held by banks operating in New Zealand must also ensure both locally-owned and offshore banks continue to compete on a ‘level playing field’.

Kiwibank’s submission was part of the over 170 proposals released today by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in regard to its review of the amount of capital banks are required to hold.

In its submission, Kiwibank acknowledged the RBNZ’s desire to further increase the stability of the New Zealand financial system, but it said that any final policy decisions needed to reflect the fact that the New Zealand banking industry was already a stable one.

Kiwibank also noted the significant advantages enjoyed by the Australian banks. This included significantly lower capital requirements and the ability to generate capital through intra-group structures.

It encouraged RBNZ to address these through removing all capital modelling advantages, allowing smaller banks a longer transition period to generate the higher levels of capital required, and allowing market-friendly hybrid instruments to qualify towards the proposed capital levels.

It also encouraged the RBNZ to consider a more tiered structure of capital levels, as current proposals did not sufficiently differentiate them according to how big they were.

“We’ve also suggested a transition period of at least eight years to meet the proposed capital levels, and to best achieve the goal of a stronger New Zealand banking sector,” said Kiwibank Chief Executive Steve Jurkovich.

Mr Jurkovich said Kiwibank acknowledged that with any increase in capital requirements there would be costs for consumers – but exactly how much would depend on multiple factors.

Kiwibank’s submission can be found at https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

July 1 Change: Petrol Tax Rise - Nats Not Keen

"Tomorrow’s petrol tax increase will be 4 cents a litre. Road user charges will increase 5.5 per cents from tomorrow. Both will increase again on July 1 next year." More>>

ALSO:

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 