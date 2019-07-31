Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone Group Plc settles Vodafone NZ sale to consortium

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Bell Gully

Vodafone Group Plc has today (July 31 2019) settled the sale of Vodafone New Zealand Limited to a consortium comprising Infratil Limited and Brookfield Asset Management Inc for NZD$3.4 billion - one of the largest New Zealand M&A transactions on record.

Bell Gully, led by partners James Gibson and Anna Buchly, advised Vodafone Group Plc, while Buddle Findlay advised Infratil and Brookfield.

James Gibson said that the transaction represents a significant milestone for all the companies involved.

“We were delighted to have acted on this significant transaction for Vodafone Group Plc as part of its plan to optimise its portfolio globally,” he said.

The Vodafone New Zealand transaction also involved regulatory approvals, including a clearance under the Commerce Act, and ongoing complex commercial and technology arrangements as Vodafone NZ continues to be a partner market of the Vodafone Group, with access to a range of services, including the Group’s global IoT platform, involving Bell Gully’s full range of specialist teams.

This sale is just one of several multibillion dollar transactions that Bell Gully has acted on in the past year. The team led by James and Anna also advised Apax Partners LLP on its NZD$2.56 billion takeover of Trade Me - the largest takeover undertaken to date in NZ via scheme of arrangement. Partner Brynn Gilbertson also led the firm’s team advising on Fletcher Building’s successful sale of the Formica Group for USD$840 million (NZD$1.2 billion), which settled in June.

These significant transactions endorse Bell Gully as the “go-to” firm for large-scale international M&A.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Bell Gully on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Data Ethics Advisory Group For Govt Agencies

“I have convened an independent Data Ethics Advisory Group to help government agencies use data appropriately and effectively, ensuring that New Zealanders can have trust and confidence in the way their data is collected and used.” More>>

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 