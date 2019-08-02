Free course for all to learn about Property Investment

2nd August, 2019

Free course for all New Zealanders to learn about Property Investment

Christchurch based, Opes Partners has released a free property investment video course so that all New Zealanders can learn the basics of investing in residential property.

The course, entitled Property Academy, includes over 60 minutes of video content (15 in total), five mini-tests, three calculators and two quizzes.

Opes Partners Managing Director, Andrew Nicol, said: "New Zealand has a major retirement problem, Kiwis just aren't saving enough. We've heard the media talk about the 'working poor'; our country is at risk of soon having the 'retiring poor' too."

He went on to say: "property investment is a proven way for Kiwis to build their wealth for retirement. Though many stumble getting the knowledge and the confidence to get started, that's why we've created Property Academy.

Property Academy student, Georgy Thomas said of the course: "I am incredibly impressed! You have produced a really easy to follow guide. What a great resource for people wanting to get into investment. I have sent on the link to a few friends and family members who need to watch it."

Opes Partners are property investment advisers and coaches, who help regular New Zealanders become property investors.

The company has a three-step property coaching programme that walks prospective investors through their numbers to see whether the investor can afford a property. The consultant and the investor then co-create a property investment strategy before looking at potential investment options.







This programme is delivered free of charge by Opes Partners.

