Proposed changes to building laws

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

6 August 2019

Submissions summary published on proposed changes to building laws

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has published a summary of the submissions received on the biggest proposed changes to building laws since 2004.

“During the two-month consultation period, MBIE received 470 submissions from a mix of individuals and organisations across the building and construction sector,” says Anna Butler, General Manager of Building System Performance at MBIE.

“The feedback we’ve received strongly supports our position that change is needed in the sector, and shows a high overall level of support for many of the proposed reforms.

“We’ve also received lots of valuable feedback on how the proposals can be refined, and how they can go further in some areas to make sure we achieve what’s needed,” Ms Butler says.

“The goal of the reforms is to create an efficient regulatory system that supports a high-performing building sector to deliver safe and durable buildings.

“We’re grateful for everyone who took the time to make a submission. The responses will help us make sure we get it right for all New Zealanders and deliver the lift in sector performance that is needed.

“We are now working with a range of key partners within the building and construction sector to refine and develop the proposals based on the feedback that’s been received,” says Ms Butler.

The Government is expected to make its first policy decisions on the reform programme later this year. Legislative changes are likely to be rolled out over the next two to five years.

The full summary of submissions is available on MBIE’s website.


