BNZ cuts fixed and floating home loan rates

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today it is cutting its floating and fixed home loan rates.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says, “We’re now able to offer more people more options. Many New Zealanders love the certainty a fixed-term home loan gives them, locking in a set repayment for a number of years, while others want to take a more flexible and hands on approach to managing their mortgages with a floating rate offers.”

The changes announced today are:

• Floating: -50 bps to 5.30%

• 2 Year Fixed: -4 bps to 3.75%

More information and terms and conditions on these new rates can be found on the BNZ website at www.bnz.co.nz.

People can apply online, in a branch, or call 0800 275 269.

ENDS




Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

ALSO:

