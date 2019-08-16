Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mainzeal’s Yan to resist bankruptcy

Friday, 16 August 2019, 1:04 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Victoria Young

Aug. 16 (BusinessDesk) - Former Mainzeal director Richard Yan says he’ll fight pressure from liquidators at BDO after they moved to make him bankrupt.

On Monday, BDO liquidators Andrew Bethell and Brian Mayo-Smith said they had been forced to apply for bankruptcy to get Yan to pay some $18 million awarded to them by the High Court at Auckland.

Yan is appealing the $36 million awarded against him and three other former Mainzeal directors by Justice Francis Cooke in February this year. The insurers for Jenny Shipley, Clive Tilby and Peter Gomm, who were also held liable, have already provided security for their half of the $36 million.

On Aug. 8, associate judge Hannah Sargisson gave permission for BDO to serve a bankruptcy notice outside New Zealand.

The associate judge set a deadline of 25 days to comply with the demand or file an application to set aside the notice. Her minute says Yan’s lawyers have already indicated they will do the latter.

The High Court at Auckland said it was appropriate to chase Yan outside New Zealand because the debt owed to the liquidators had a “real and substantial connection with New Zealand”.

In her minute, the judge noted that Yan’s lawyers were protesting jurisdiction on his behalf.

In a statement through his lawyers, Yan said in any event he has offered undertakings to address concerns that he might not be able to pay - but did not elaborate on what those undertakings were.

“Mr Yan intends to resist the use of bankruptcy procedures to place pressure on him while his appeal is pending,” the statement from Tim Mullins, a partner at LeeSalmonLong, said.

“As everyone is aware, the judgment is subject to appeal. Mr Yan has pursued his appeal diligently. Mr Yan does not accept the plaintiffs will suffer any prejudice from awaiting the outcome of the appeal.”

Mullins said that he could not provide further comment at this stage.

Property records indicate that in Auckland Yan part-owns Remuera property with a ratings value of more than $10 million and an Epsom home valued at $4 million. He is also the sole shareholder of a company which owns Campbell Park, a 32-hectare estate near Oamaru.

The next stage, which includes a cross-appeal by the liquidators, is expected to be heard in the Court of Appeal early next year.

The director defendants deny liability, while the liquidators say the amount to pay in damages should be higher.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 